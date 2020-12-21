Thursday’s Geoff Rickly lists his favorite albums of 2020

The year-end lists keep coming and here's one from Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly who posted a top 10 on Twitter that looks like this:

Here’s a top 10 of 2020 thing Bartees Strange — Live Forever

William Basinski — Lamentations

No Home — Fucking Hell

Touche Amore — Lament

Soul Glo — Songs to Yeet at the Sun

Uniform — Shame

Oneohtrix Point Never — Magic

Dogleg — Melee

Sault — Untitled (Black Is)

Bartees Strange — Say Goodbye to Pretty Boy

He also added three more in a reply tweet: Phoebe Bridgers' Punisher, Jeff Rosenstock's No Dream, and Nothing's The Great Dismal.

Geoff of course goes way back with Touche Amore, having sung on their 2009 debut album ...To The Beat of a Dead Horse, and he recently had Dogleg, Bartees Strange, and Jeff Rosenstock on his Uproxx podcast Making A Mixtape.

Bartees is also opening Thursday's upcoming 'Signals V2' livestreamed concert on December 29 at 7:39 PM ET. ("It’s only a matter of time before we are opening for Bartees," Thursday added.") It also includes a set by Jim Ward (Sparta, ex-At the Drive In), and appearances by Norman Brannon (Texas Is The Reason), Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Rival Schools), and Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria). Like at 'Signals V1,' My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero will be filling in with Thursday. Thursday's set will be live from IIWII in New Jersey, and they say it "will be a Thursday show like no other before it." Tickets are on sale.