Thursday’s ‘Two Minutes to Late Night’ Springsteen cover benefiting band after postponed shows

Back in June, members of Thursday, joined by Jordan Olds, aka Gwarsenio Hall, on keyboard, covered Bruce Sprinsteen's "Dancing in the Dark" for a Two Minutes to Late Night video to help fund cancer treatment for Andy Bustillos, who played "2005 Scene Kid" on 2MTLN. Thursday were just forced to postpone the remainder of their holiday shows this week, including a hometown NJ date at Starland Ballroom on December 30 with Laura Jane Grace, so 2MTLN have now made the cover available on Bandcamp, with proceeds going to Thursday.

"Our friends in Thursday have had to cancel their next few shows due to Covid-19, resulting in a loss of revenue for both themselves and their crew," they write. "All of the money from the sales of this single will be given to the band. Thanks for supporting."

Thursday are also streaming encore presentations of a couple of sets from their "Signals" virtual fests: Cursive's Signals 1.0 set and their own Signals 2.0 set, which featured Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), Norman Brannon (Texas Is The Reason), Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Rival Schools), and Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria). You can purchase tickets and merch here. The band write:

As you might know, a few of us have been stuck in quarantine and / or sick, so are not able to play shows and hang out with everyone. We’re heartbroken and full of worry about the big UHAUL truck full of tour merch; paying back flights and hotels as well as other terrifying bills intertwined with the insane cost of rapid PCR tests, never mind looking after our crew who depend on any work they can get (just like us) these days. Not only are we full of stress, we are full of mashed potatoes. So full. With these problems in mind, we thought that we would stream a ‘pop up’ encore performance of our 2020 holiday extravaganza Signals V2 on Thursday night to try and pay some bills, have us all be together (at least virtually) and give us all something good to watch (sorry to Keanu, that new Matrix was way too meta, even for us). Some of the new tour merch is for sale also. Normally we have a merch company send it out but on this occasion it will be posted by the band. Maybe we should start an Only Fans to watch the remaining healthy Thursday members packing envelopes in the back of a truck(that’s gotta be someone’s kink, right?) Steve has a very fancy dove shaped embosser, so if you get one on the back of your envelope, you know it was him. Geoff will also be live on air before the show and at points during - band members will be in the chat room during also. Whilst this isn’t exactly George Michael and Bono at Live Aid (it’s much better) we do have to say that when we asked our friends @normanbrannon , @jimmyjamesb , @frankieromustdie , @walterschreifels and @travstever if we could re-broadcast the show, they all got back instantly with a resounding YES and what could they do to help us? Our tour mates next month - @cursivetheband allowed us to use their epic set from Signals V1 and we have been absolutely overwhelmed by the messages of support we have gotten from all of YOU. We are truly part of a great scene here. V2 saved the holidays for us and our families last year and it is unfathomable to us that it could potentially save the holidays again this year. We could not love you any more. All love and well being to our friend @laurajanegrace.

Thursday are planning on touring in 2022, including NYC's Irving Plaza on January 26 with Cursive and Jeremy Enigk, and Long Island's The Paramount on January 29 with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and The Appleseed Cast.

Two Minutes to Late Night, meanwhile, recently covered King Diamond's "Halloween" for Christmas, featuring Brandon Ellis and Alan Cassidy of The Black Dahlia Murder, Ben Hutcherson of Khemmis and Glacial Tomb, and Nick Cageao of Mutoid Man. Watch below, and contribute to their Patreon here.