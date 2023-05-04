Thurston Moore announces memoir, ‘Sonic Life’

Thurston Moore is releasing a memoir, Sonic Life, on October 24 via Doubleday Books in the US and Faber & Faber in the UK. He's also partnered with Books & Books on a limited number of signed copies, which you can pre-order now. Thurston writes:

Sonic Life tells the story of my childhood and teenage years as I fell in love with music (for the most part unbridled rock ’n’ roll) and how it drove me to New York City, where I would co-found Sonic Youth. It’s an adventure that would take me around the globe throughout the 1980s, 90s and onward, engaging with the magic music of visionaries, artists, and wild angels turning the world on its ear.

This book has been ages in the making, the product of intensive research and deep dives into my memories and emotions. I believe I’ve been able to capture the whirlwind of experiences that being in Sonic Youth entailed, as well as the creative communities that we found ourselves a part of, first in New York’s punk and no wave scenes, and later in the world of underground and alternative rock and the universe of music- beyond- category. In some ways it barely scrapes the surface, but I’m proud of it and anxious to hear what everyone thinks.

A few writers I admire have read the book and have offered some sweet words in return. To wit:

“This is history—scuffed, slightly bent, plenty noisy, and indispensable.” —Colson Whitehead

“A raw, rollicking document.” —Nell Zink

“Essential reading—a moving meditation by a creative force.” —Hilton Als