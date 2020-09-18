Thurston Moore celebrating new album with full-band livestream show

Thurston Moore releases his new solo album, By the Fire, next week, and to celebrate he'll play a full-band livestream show from London's Rough Trade East on September 24. at 8 PM BST (3 PM Eastern).

For it, he'll be accompanied by My Bloody Valentine’s Deb Googe, and percussionist Jem Doulton, and the livestream is being shot by Marc Swadel (who worked on concert films for Stone Roses and The Chemical Brothers). Tickets are on sale now.

By the Fire is out September 25 via Ecstatic Peace Library. Check out "Hashish" from the album below.

By the Fire tracklist

1. Hashish (5:54)

2. Cantaloupe (4:44)

3. Breath (10:54)

4. Siren (12:20)

5. Calligraphy (5:20)

6. Locomotives (16:50)

7. Dreamers Work (4:53)

8. They Believe In Love [When They Look At You] (7:49)

9. Venus (14:20) Instrumental

