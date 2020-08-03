Thurston Moore, Magnetic Fields, Real Estate & more covering Galaxie 500 in video series

Galaxie 500 are reissuing their live Copenhagen album as Record Store Day exclusive this month, for the the first of three monthly RSD "Drops" happening instead of what would've been this year's event (which got postponed twice due to COVID-19). Originally, to celebrate Copenhagen, there was going to be a Record Store Day show at Brooklyn's Rough Trade in April featuring 20 artists covering Galaxie 500 songs, and Dogfish Head brewery had made a Galaxie 500 beer just for the day.

Obviously that didn't happen but the label, 20-20-20, is organizing a virtual tribute show featuring covers by Thurston Moore, Real Estate, Mark Lanegan & Dylan Carlson, Mercury Rev, Calvin Johnson (Beat Happening), Glen Mercer (The Feelies), Xiu Xiu, Versus, Barbara Manning, Mark & Evelyn (Mark Robinson of Unrest, Evelyn Hurley of Blast Off Country Style), the Natvral (Kip Berman of The Pains of Being Pure At Heart), Papercuts, Surfer Blood, Kiwi Jr, Jeanines, and more. These made-at-home performances are going to be released throughout the month leading up the the Record Store Day Drop on August 29.

They've just shared the first of these performances, a cover of "Tugboat" by Canadian indie rockers Kiwi Jr. It's a full-band performance that hews pretty close to the original, which was Galaxie 500's debut single and appeared on their 1988 debut album, Today. Watch that below.

Also to celebrate the reissue, Dogfish Head will finally pop the cap on those Galaxie 500 beers at their brewpub in Rehoboth Beach in Delaware at the end of August.

PS, happy belated birthday to Galaxie 500's Dean Wareham who turned 57 on Saturday.