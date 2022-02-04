Thurston Moore reissuing ‘Screen Time’ via Southern Lord

Thurston Moore released instrumental album Screen Time last year as a Bandcamp Friday exclusive, and now it's getting a proper release on February 25 via Southern Lord (grab it on vinyl). Thurston recorded the album during the tumultuous summer of 2020. This is from the label's press materials:

How much screen time does a parent allow a child? How much screen time does a child need to realise a world which has the means to coexist as a community in shared exchange? The cover image of Screen Time is of a youngster curled into a book, the pages vibratory with text radiating through the skin, blood and bone – an aspect entirely missing from digital media, though the actuality of transparency in our daily lives through streaming etc we can only leads to the awareness of fairness. Screen Time is in reflection to dream time, a state of meditation, hypnagogia and pillow talk.

You can stream "The Station" and "The Walk," which are both spare and haunting, below.

In related news: Sonic Youth have a new album of rare and unreleased songs on the way, and Kim Gordon will be on tour later this year.

THURSTON MOORE - SCREEN TIME TRACKLIST:

1. The Station 02:44

2. The Town

3. The Home

4. The View

5. The Neighbor

6. The Walk 01:50

7. The Upstairs

8. The Dream

9. The Parkbench

10. The Realization

