Thurston Moore preps new album, shares new song “Hypnogram”

Thurston Moore has a new album on the way. Title and release date are still TBA, but he revealed that he made it with frequent collaborator James Sedwards on guitar, piano, and organ, and he just released its first single "Hypnogram." In addition to James, the song also features frequent Thurston collaborator/My Bloody Valentine member Deb Googe on bass, percussionist Jem Doulton, and electronic musician Jon Leidecker (aka Wobbly). The track has lyrics by Thurston's wife Eva Prinz (aka Radieux Radio), was mixed by Margo Broom, and it's out via Thurston and Eva's Daydream Library Series. It's a hypnotic, seven-and-a-half minute song that finds Thurston exploring his dreamy, chilled-out side, and it's distinctly the work of no one but this Sonic Youth co-leader. Check it out below.