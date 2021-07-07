Thurston Moore releasing memoir in 2023

Thurston Moore has a memoir on the way titled Sonic Life. Pitchfork notes he told Vulture last year than pandemic lockdown had given him time to finish and he hoped to release it in 2021. (He has his own publishing company, Ecstatic Peace Library.) We're going to have to wait a little longer, though, as The Bookseller reports the memoir has been picked up by Doubleday in the US and Faber in the UK, and now won't be out until 2023.

According to the publishers, Sonic Life will follow the "wild music and endless wonder" of Moore's life and career. Here's the official synopsis: "From his infatuation and engagement with the 1970s punk and 'no wave' scenes in New York City, to the 1981 formation of his legendary rock group, to 30 years of relentless recording, touring, and musical experimentation, birthing the Nirvana-era of alternative rock, and beyond, it is all told via the personal prism of the author’s intensive archives and research."

In other news, Thurston will be touring in September and Sonic Youth have inspired a line of running wear.

Get Sonic Youth vinyl, including Evol and Bad Moon Rising, in our store.