Thurston Moore shares 12-minute “Siren” off upcoming solo album

Thurston Moore's new solo album By the Fire comes out September 25 via Daydream Library (pre-order), and today he shared its third single, "Siren." It's a 12-minute slow-burner that really takes its time, but eventually reaches a classic Sonic Youth-style climax. If you like the band's experimental mid '90s era (Washing Machine and A Thousand Leaves), you'll probably like this. Listen below.

Thurston also recently released a Galaxie 500 cover, and Sonic Youth continue to put more and more music on their Bandcamp archive.

--