Thurston Moore touring in September

Onetime Sonic Youth guitarist Thurston Moore has a short tour lined up for September. Things kick off at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on 9/12 (tickets), and from there he heads to Chicago for two shows at Empty Bottle on 9/14 & 9/15 (tickets), then St. Paul's Turf Club on 9/17 (tickets), and finally he'll play Milwaukee's Summerfest on 9/18 (tickets). Thurston is also playing London in August -- all dates are listed below.

Thurston released a solo album, By the Fire, last September, and you can stream that below.

Sonic Youth, meanwhile, just released a special vinyl edition of their live album Smart Bar - Chicago 1985.

THURSTON MOORE - 2021 TOUR DATES

AUG 29 SUN - The Clapham Grand @ 6:00pm - London, United Kingdom

SEP 12 SUN - Le Poisson Rouge @ 7:00pm - New York, NY

SEP 14 TUE - Empty Bottle @ 7:00pm - Chicago, IL

SEP 15 WED - Empty Bottle @ 7:00pm - Chicago, IL

SEP 17 FRI - Turf Club @ 7:00pm - St Paul, MN

SEP 18 SAT - Summerfest 2021 @ 7:00pm - Milwaukee, Wisconsin