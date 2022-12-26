THUS LOVE list their favorite albums of 2022
Brattleboro, VT queer postpunk trio THUS LOVE released their debut album, Memorial, in October, and they have touring lined up in 2023, including UK and European dates with Dry Cleaning, Dehd, M(h)aol and Spirits. Before they head overseas, they have a few home state VT shows; they close out the year at Echo Center on December 31 with Rough Francis, Guerilla Toss, King Tuff, and more, and play two nights at Stone Church on January 21 and 22. See all dates below.
As we wrap up 2022, we've been asking artists about their favorite music of the year, and THUS LOVE's members collectively made us a list that includes Alex G, SASAMI, Horsegirl, and more. Read it below.
THUS LOVE'S TOP 10 ALBUMS OF 2022
1. SASAMI - SQUEEZE
2. HORSEGIRL - VERSIONS OF MODERN PERFORMANCE
3. WU-LU - LOGGERHEAD
4. JAYWOOD - SLINGSHOT
5. ALEX G - GOD SAVE THE ANIMALS
6. GIFT - MOMENTARY PRESENCE
7. NATIVE SUN - OFF WITH OUR HEADS
8. GREG FREEMAN - I LOOKED OUT
9. DRY CLEANING - STUMPWORK
10. SCOUT GILLETT - NO ROOF NO FLOOR
--
THUS LOVE: 2022-2023 TOUR
DEC 31 Echo Center Burlington, VT
JAN 21 Stone Church Brattleboro, VT
JAN 22 Stone Church Brattleboro, VT
JAN 31 Future Yard CIC Birkenhead, United Kingdom
FEB 01 Yes Manchester, United Kingdom
FEB 02 The Sebright Arms London, United Kingdom
FEB 04 Komedia Brighton, United Kingdom
FEB 05 Strange Brew Bristol, United Kingdom
FEB 08 Merleyn Nijmegen, Netherlands
FEB 09 Toekomstmuziek Amsterdam, Netherlands
FEB 10 grauzone 2023 Den Haag, Netherlands
FEB 11 SUPERSONIC Paris, France
FEB 14 Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
FEB 15 Mandela Hall Belfast, United Kingdom
FEB 17 Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, United Kingdom
FEB 18 Stylus Leeds, United Kingdom
FEB 20 Invisible Wind Factory Liverpool, United Kingdom
FEB 21 Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
FEB 22 Foundry Sheffield, United Kingdom
FEB 24 Albert Hall Manchester, United Kingdom
FEB 25 O2 Institute Birmingham, United Kingdom
FEB 26 O2 Academy Bristol Bristol, United Kingdom
FEB 28 Tramshed Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom
MAR 01 Chalk Architecture Brighton, United Kingdom
MAR 03 O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom