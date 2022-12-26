THUS LOVE list their favorite albums of 2022

Brattleboro, VT queer postpunk trio THUS LOVE released their debut album, Memorial, in October, and they have touring lined up in 2023, including UK and European dates with Dry Cleaning, Dehd, M(h)aol and Spirits. Before they head overseas, they have a few home state VT shows; they close out the year at Echo Center on December 31 with Rough Francis, Guerilla Toss, King Tuff, and more, and play two nights at Stone Church on January 21 and 22. See all dates below.

As we wrap up 2022, we've been asking artists about their favorite music of the year, and THUS LOVE's members collectively made us a list that includes Alex G, SASAMI, Horsegirl, and more. Read it below.

THUS LOVE'S TOP 10 ALBUMS OF 2022

1. SASAMI - SQUEEZE

2. HORSEGIRL - VERSIONS OF MODERN PERFORMANCE

3. WU-LU - LOGGERHEAD

4. JAYWOOD - SLINGSHOT

5. ALEX G - GOD SAVE THE ANIMALS

6. GIFT - MOMENTARY PRESENCE

7. NATIVE SUN - OFF WITH OUR HEADS

8. GREG FREEMAN - I LOOKED OUT

9. DRY CLEANING - STUMPWORK

10. SCOUT GILLETT - NO ROOF NO FLOOR

--

THUS LOVE: 2022-2023 TOUR

DEC 31 Echo Center Burlington, VT

JAN 21 Stone Church Brattleboro, VT

JAN 22 Stone Church Brattleboro, VT

JAN 31 Future Yard CIC Birkenhead, United Kingdom

FEB 01 Yes Manchester, United Kingdom

FEB 02 The Sebright Arms London, United Kingdom

FEB 04 Komedia Brighton, United Kingdom

FEB 05 Strange Brew Bristol, United Kingdom

FEB 08 Merleyn Nijmegen, Netherlands

FEB 09 Toekomstmuziek Amsterdam, Netherlands

FEB 10 grauzone 2023 Den Haag, Netherlands

FEB 11 SUPERSONIC Paris, France

FEB 14 Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland

FEB 15 Mandela Hall Belfast, United Kingdom

FEB 17 Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, United Kingdom

FEB 18 Stylus Leeds, United Kingdom

FEB 20 Invisible Wind Factory Liverpool, United Kingdom

FEB 21 Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom

FEB 22 Foundry Sheffield, United Kingdom

FEB 24 Albert Hall Manchester, United Kingdom

FEB 25 O2 Institute Birmingham, United Kingdom

FEB 26 O2 Academy Bristol Bristol, United Kingdom

FEB 28 Tramshed Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom

MAR 01 Chalk Architecture Brighton, United Kingdom

MAR 03 O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom