THUS LOVE release new single “Put on Dog” (watch the video), touring UK with Dry Cleaning and Dehd

Brattleboro, Vermont's THUS LOVE have followed up their 2022 debut album, Memorial, with new single "Put On Dog," a gnarly, glammy ripper. "In 2023 self expression is still a challenge," says the band. "In the 1920s, ‘Put on the Dog’ was a term coined to express putting on your finery and dressing to the nines. From the old twenties to new twenties, we’re bringing it back, but for the gays this time." You can watch the video, directed by Min Soo Park, below.

THUS LOVE will be heading to the UK in February to support Dry Cleaning and Dehd on tour, but will be back in the US in time for NYC's New Colossus Festival in March. They've also got hometown Brattleboro shows this weekend. All dates are listed below.

THUS LOVE - 2023 TOUR DATES

01.21.23 - The Stone Church - Brattleboro, VT (with support from Lahnah, Prune)

01.22.23 - The Stone Church - Brattleboro, VT (with support from Carinae, Tilden)

1.31.23 - Future Yard - Birkenhead, UK (Independent Venue Week)

02.01.23 - Yes (Basement) - Manchester, UK (Independent Venue Week) - SOLD

OUT

02.02.23 - Sebright Arms - London, UK (Independent Venue Week - Matt Wilkinson

Night) - SOLD OUT

02.04.23 - Komedia Studio - Brighton, UK (Independent Venue Week) - SOLD OUT

02.05.23 - Strange Brew - Bristol, UK (Independent Venue Week) - SOLD OUT

02.08.23 - Merleyn - Nijmegen, NL

02.09.23 - Toekomstmuziek - Amsterdam, NL

02.10.23 - Grauzone Festival - The Hague, NL

02.11.23 - Supersonic - Paris, FR (free show)

02.14.23 - Vicar Street - Dublin, IE (supporting Dehd, Dry Cleaning)

02.15.23 - Mandela Hall - Belfast, GB (supporting Dehd, Dry Cleaning)

02.17.23 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, GB (supporting Dehd, Dry Cleaning)

02.18.23 - Stylus - Leeds, GB (supporting Dehd, Dry Cleaning)

02.20.23 - Invisible Wind Factory - Liverpool, GB (supporting Dehd, Dry Cleaning)

02.21.23 - Rock City - Nottingham, GB (supporting Dehd, Dry Cleaning)

02.22.23 - O2 Academy - Sheffield, GB (supporting Dehd, Dry Cleaning)

02.24.23 - Albert Hall - Manchester, GB (supporting Dehd, Dry Cleaning)

02.25.23 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, GB (supporting Dehd, Dry Cleaning)

02.26.23 - O2 Academy - Bristol, GB (supporting Dehd, Dry Cleaning)

02.28.23 - The Tramshed - Cardiff, GB (supporting Dehd, Dry Cleaning)

03.01.23 - Chalk - Brighton, GB (supporting Dehd, Dry Cleaning) – SOLD OUT

03.03.23 - The Roundhouse - London, GB (supporting Dehd, Dry Cleaning)

03.04.23 - The Windmill - London, UK

03.9.23 - 3.13.23 - The New Colossus Festival - NYC, NY