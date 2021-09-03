THYLA announce debut LP, share new single “Gum”

Brighton band THYLA have released a couple of EPs over the past couple of years, and they've now announced their debut self-titled LP, due out January 28 via Easy Life Records. It includes their single from earlier this year, "Breathe," as well as a new single, "Gum," which they've shared today. "Gum" is another taste of widescreen, cinematic pop of the type that the band, now a trio, do well, and you can watch the video for it below.

"'Gum' is about shrugging the weight of the world off your shoulders," vocalist Millie Duthie says, "being stuck, knowing it, and choosing not to care. The world is weird; life is confusing. You're not always going to get what you want, but let's stop talking about it."

THYLA have one show scheduled at the moment, a headlining date at London's The Waiting Room on February 16, 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

THYLA - THYLA TRACKLIST

1. Amber Waits

2. Breathe

3. 3

4. Flush

5. Gum

6. Echo For Ingrid

7. Kin

8. Imbude [Interlude]

9. Making My Way Through The Skyline

10. Dandelion

11. Rabbit Hole