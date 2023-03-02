Tibet House 2023 in pics: Gogol Bordello, New Order, Arooj Aftab, Philip Glass, more

After going virtual in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic, the annual Tibet House benefit returned to Carnegie Hall on Wednesday night. Late additions boygenius, playing their first show since announcing their new album, was the night's buzziest moment, but as always Philip Glass put together a terrific night full of talent with friends old and new.

Patti Smith was not on hand this year but her band was, serving as house band as usual, backing many of the performers, that included Gogol Bordello, New Order's Bernard Sumner and Tom Chapman (performing with a string section and Laurie Anderson), Allison Russell, Marc Anthony Thompson, and more.

There was also Arooj Aftab (backed by Gyan Riley and Shahzad Ismaily), Tenzin Choegyal, Laurie Anderson (backed by Martha Mooke and Ismaily), and Glass himself opened the evening with Alex Grey, Saori Tsukada and Choegyal. Later in the show, the Philip Glass Ensemble were on hand to perform "Spaceship" as Glass watched from the balcony. As per tradition, the night ended with everyone on stage to perform Patti Smith's "People Have the Power."

Check out photos by Sachyn Mital from the 2023 Tibet House Benefit, including one of the program/setlist, below.