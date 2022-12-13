Tibet House Benefit returns to Carnegie Hall in 2023 w/ Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, more

After going virtual in 2021 and 2022 off due to the pandemic, the annual Tibet House Benefit Concert is returning in 2023 to NYC's Carnegie Hall on March 1.

Philip Glass is, as always, the Artistic Director for the concert which will feature performances by Allison Russell, New Order’s Bernard Sumner, Laurie Anderson, Gogol Bordello, Marc Anthony Thompson (Chocolate Genius, Inc), Zsela, The Philip Glass Ensemble, Tenzin Choegyal, Scorchio Quartet, The Patti Smith Band and more to be announced. Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard and Arden Wohl will serve as the evening’s honorary chairs.

Tickets for the 2023 Tibet House Benefit Concert are on sale now. Check out the poster below.