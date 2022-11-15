Ticketmaster addresses “historically unprecedented demand” for Taylor Swift tix

If you've tried to use Ticketmaster today (11/15) you've likely noticed that the site is partiall or entirely broken, with error messages from 502 Bad Gateways to Error 503 first byte timeouts to "We Apologize for the Interruption" coming up. Those issues are stem from Taylor Swift's 2023 tour, tickets to which went on Verified Fan Presale at 10 AM local time. Ticketmaster called the demand for them "historically unprecedented" (although it's really not so surprising that tickets Taylor's first tour since 2018, with amazing openers to boot, are extremely sought after) in a new statement. In it, they announce that the West Coast on-sales are postponed to 3 PM PT, and the Capitol One onsale to Wednesday (11/16) at 2 PM local venue time. Read their statement in full below:

A few updates on the Taylor Swift Eras Tour onsale:

There has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale.

Hundreds of thousands of tickets have been sold. If you have already secured tickets, you are all set.

If you are currently in a queue, please hang tight - queues are moving and we are working to get fans through as quickly as possible.

West Coast onsales for Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Santa Clara, and Seattle originally scheduled for 10 a.m. PT will now be taking place at 3 p.m. PT. Queues will open 30 minutes prior.

The Capital One onsale is being rescheduled to tomorrow at 2 p.m. local venue time.

All presale codes and links sent via text will still work at that time.

Thank you for your patience as we continue managing this huge demand.