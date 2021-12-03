Tickets for Catbite, JER, Teenage Halloween shows in Brooklyn & Philly on sale (BV Presents)

Tickets for the BrooklynVegan showcases in Philly and Brooklyn with Catbite, JER, Teenage Halloween go on sale today at noon.

The Philly show is January 7 at PhilaMOCA with local support from Take Today (tickets) and Brooklyn is January 8 at Saint Vitus with local support from Common Sage (tickets). The Brooklyn show also has comedian Ian Fidance in between sets, and I'm DJing between doors and the first band.

More info here. Hope to see you there!