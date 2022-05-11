Tickets for Cave In and Author & Punisher in NYC on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for the BrooklynVegan-presented Cave In and Author & Punisher show at NYC's Gramercy Theater go on BV presale today (5/11) at 10 AM. PASSWORD = BVCAVEIN.

If you miss out on the presale, you can try again for tickets when the general public on-sale begins Friday (5/13) at 10 AM. The show is part of a tour that Cave In and Author & Punisher will be on together; all dates and more info here.

Watch the video for Cave In's new single "Reckoning" below. Their new album Heavy Pendulum comes out next week (5/20) via Relapse.