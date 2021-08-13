Tickets for Crime In Stereo, Koyo, Hangman & Become One @ Elsewhere on sale

Tickets for the BrooklynVegan and Saint Vitus co-presented Crime In Stereo (playing The Troubled Stateside), Koyo, Hangman, and Become One show at Elsewhere Hall go on sale today (8/13) at noon.

It's a multi-generational Long Island emo/hardcore show, with not just Crime In Stereo playing a classic album, but also two of the scene's most promising newer bands (Koyo and Hangman), and back-in-action LIHC vets Become One. Koyo recently released their new EP Drives Out East on Triple B (get it on clear blue vinyl), Hangman put out their debut LP One by One on Flatspot in 2019, and Become One recently dropped the Subsidence EP on New Morality Zine.