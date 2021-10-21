Tickets for Czarface’s Northeast shows on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for the Czarface (aka Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan, 7L & Esoteric) shows at Warsaw in Brooklyn, Baltimore Soundstage, Paradise in Boston, and Toad's Place in New Haven go on BrooklynVegan presale today (10/21) at 10 AM, using this password: BVCZARFACE.

If you miss out on the presale, you can try again for tickets when the public on-sale begins Friday (10/22) at 10 AM.

Czarface also recently released an album with the late MF DOOM, Super What?, and you can pick up a vinyl copy in our store.

