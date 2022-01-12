Tickets for Hulder and Spectral Wound at Brooklyn Made on BV presale (password here)

As mentioned, makers of two of 2021's best black metal albums, Hulder and Spectral Wound, are teaming up for a NYC show on April 14 at Brooklyn Made with support from Manat. Tickets go on BrooklynVegan presale today (1/12) at 10 AM, using the password BrooklynVegan.

If you miss out on the presale, you can try again for tickets when the public on-sale starts Friday (1/14) at noon. More info here.

Last year, Hulder released Godslastering: Hymns of a Forlorn Peasantry and then signed to 20 Buck Spin, with plans to release a new mini-album and full-length (which we included on our list of 25 metal albums that we're anticipating in 2022). Spectral Wound released A Diabolic Thirst on Profound Lore. Stream both albums below.

The Brooklyn Made show is being presented by Brooklyn record store Material World, who are also presenting the rare NYC shows by cult German 90s dungeon synth act Depressive Silence on April 15 & 16.

