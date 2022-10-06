Tickets for Jeff Rosenstock & Laura Stevenson’s Neil Young covers tour on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for all dates on Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson's collaborative tour of Neil Young covers and other songs go on BrooklynVegan presale today (10/6) at 10 AM local time. PASSWORD = EATAPEACH.

The tour includes shows in San Francisco, LA, Pioneertown, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, NYC, Philly, and Woodstock, with Anika Pyle opening the West Coast shows and Gladie opening the rest. The NYC show happens on December 16 at Bowery Ballroom. Ticket links for all dates HERE.

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson 2022 tour loading...

Jeff Rosenstock & Laura Stevenson -- 2022 Tour Dates

11.18.2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill*

11.19.2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery*

11.20.2022 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's*

12.09.2022 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall^

12.10.2022 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary Detroit^

12.11.2022 - Toronto, ON, @ Horseshoe Tavern^

12.15.2022 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall^

12.16.2022 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom^

12.17.2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church^

12.18.2022 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony^

Jeff Rosenstock -- 2022 Tour Dates

10.05.2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem#

10.07.2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met#

10.08.2022 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center#

12.04.2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ Zona Rock Festival

* w/ Anika Pyle

^ w/ Gladie

# w/ The Gaslight Anthem