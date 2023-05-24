Tickets for Jeff Rosenstock’s tour on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for all dates on Jeff Rosenstock's summer/fall tour go on BrooklynVegan presale today (5/24) at 10 AM local time and run through 10 PM local. PASSWORD = DEATHYRORO.

Find the ticket page for your local show and enter the above code. All dates are listed below. The tour includes one leg with Sidney Gish and Gladie and one with Small Crush.

---

If you miss out on the presale, the general public on-sale starts Thursday (5/25) at 10 AM local.

The run with Sidney and Gladie hits NYC's Terminal 5 on September 7.

Check out Jeff's new single "Liked U Better" below and read more about it here.

Jeff Rosenstock -- 2023 Tour Dates

09/06 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/07 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

09/08 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

09/09 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

09/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #

09/12 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #

09/13 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle #

09/15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven #

09/16 - Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl #

09/17 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

09/19 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed #

09/20 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre #

09/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall #

09/24 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #

11/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

11/27 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf $

11/28 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace $

11/30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

12/01 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage $

12/02 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ $

12/03 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard $

12/05 - Denver, CO @ Summit $

12/07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell $

12/08 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall $

12/10 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $

12/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox $

12/14 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project $

12/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom $

12/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo $

12/17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park $

# w/ Sidney Gish, Gladie

$ w/ Small Crush