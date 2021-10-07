Tickets for Mitski’s North American Tour on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

Tickets for all dates on Mitski's 2022 North American tour go on BrooklynVegan presale today (10/7) at 10 AM local time, using this password: presalefortheknife.

All dates and ticket links -- including shows at NYC's Radio City Music Hall and LA's Shrine Exposition Hall -- are listed below.

If you miss out on the presale, you can try again for tickets when the public on-sale starts Friday (10/8) at noon local time.

MITSKI: 2022 TOUR

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel - tickets

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz - tickets

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - tickets

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City - tickets

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre - tickets

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall - tickets

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - tickets

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater - tickets

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren - tickets

Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall - tickets

Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater - tickets

Mon. Mar. 7, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall - tickets

Wed. Mar. 9, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre - tickets

Sat. Mar. 12, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre - tickets

Mon. Mar. 14, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre - tickets

Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater - tickets

Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - tickets

Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall - tickets

Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church - tickets

Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Boston, MA @ TBD

Thu. Mar. 24, 2022 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - tickets

Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - tickets

Sat. Mar. 26, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem - tickets

Tue. Mar. 29, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE - tickets

Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall - tickets

Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - tickets

Thu. April 21, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

Fri. April 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ University Stylus

Sat. April 23, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

Mon. April 25, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Tue. April 26, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

Thu. April 28, 2022 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse

Sat. April 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Mon. May 2, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

Tue. May 3, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage

Wed. May 4, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Fri. May 6, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Les Docks

Sat. May 7, 2022 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Mon. May 9, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol

Tue. May 10, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

Wed. May 11, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

Thu. May 12, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Sat. May 14, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

Sun. May 15, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck

Tue. May 17, 2022 - Vienna, AU @ WUK

Wed. May 18, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

Thu. May 19, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Strom