Tickets for Saetia’s first show in 20+ years on sale

NYC screamo legends Saetia announced yesterday that they'd play their first show in over 20 years at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on November 18. Tickets for that show go on sale today (5/11) at noon, and the band are donating all of their proceeds to GATE (Global Action for Trans Equality), "an international advocacy organization working towards justice and equality for trans, gender diverse and intersex communities."

No word yet if the band are adding more reunion dates, so get these tickets while you can!

UPDATE: The show sold out instantly, and a second date was added.

