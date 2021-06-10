Tickets for ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ summer 2021 run on sale

Tickets for the limited summer run of Bruce Springsteen's one-man show Springsteen on Broadway at the Jujamcyn St. James Theatre on June 26 - September 4 go on sale today at noon. You might want to get in the virtual waiting room now. Good luck!

To attend the Springsteen on Broadway shows, audience members will need to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the theater.

In other news, Bruce says he's got a new album coming "soon."