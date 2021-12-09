Tickets for Streetlight Manifesto’s New Year’s Eve NYC show on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for the Streetlight Manifesto New Year's Eve show at Warsaw go on BrooklynVegan presale today (12/9) at 10 AM. PASSWORD = BVSM21.

If you miss out on the presale, you can try again for tickets when the public on-sale starts Friday (12/10) at 10 AM. More info here.

No opener announced for this show yet, but some of Streetlight Manifesto's recent shows were with Catbite, who play a BrooklynVegan-presented show on January 8 at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus with JER, Teenage Halloween, Common Sage, and comedian Ian Fidance (tickets).