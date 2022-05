Tickets for Sunny Day Real Estate’s reunion tour with The Appleseed Cast on presale

Tickets for all dates on Sunny Day Real Estate's first tour in 12 years, with support from The Appleseed Cast -- including the two NYC shows at Brooklyn Steel on September 29 & 30 -- go on presale today (5/17) at 10 AM local time. PASSWORD = DIARY.

If you miss out on the presale, you can try again for tickets when the general public on-sale starts Friday (5/20) at 10 AM local. In addition to their many headlining shows, SDRE's tour also hits Riot Fest and Furnace Fest. All dates are listed below.

Sunny Day Real Estate's lineup for this tour includes vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith, but not original bassist Nate Mendel (also currently of the Foo Fighters). No word yet on plans for a fill-in bassist.

Sunny Day Real Estate / The Appleseed Cast -- 2022 Tour Dates

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

Saturday, September 17, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest*

Sunday, September 18, 2022 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Thursday, September 22, 2022 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Friday, September 23, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Saturday, September 24, 2022 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

Monday, September 26, 2022 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

Thursday, September 29, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Friday, September 30, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Monday, October 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Saturday, December 3, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Sunday, December 4, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Thursday, December 8, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

Saturday, December 10, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Sunday, December 11, 2022 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory SD

Monday, December 12, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

Friday, December 16, 2022 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Sunday, December 18, 2022 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

* no Appleseed Cast

--

