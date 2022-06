Tickets for The Smile’s North American tour on sale today; third NYC show added

The Smile, aka Radiohead's Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood plus Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, announced their first North American tour this week. Since then, they've added a few dates, including a third NYC show: Kings Theater on November 19. That's in addition to the 11/18 Kings Theater show and the 11/20 Hammerstein Ballroom show.

Tickets for all dates of The Smile's North American tour go on sale today (6/17) at 10 AM local time. Check out their full tour schedule below.

The Smile's debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, came out last month and you can listen to that below and pick it up on yellow vinyl.

THE SMILE - 2022 TOUR DATES

JUNE

24TH LA MAGNIFIQUE SOCIETY, REIMS, FRANCE

25TH TW CLASSIC FESTIVAL, WERCHTER, BELGIUM

27TH THE NEUMÜNSTER ABBAYE, LUXEMBOURG

29TH OPEN'ER FESTIVAL, GDYNIA, POLAND

1ST ROSKILDE FESTIVAL, DENMARK

2ND DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE FESTIVAL, NETHERLANDS

5TH POBLE ESPANYOL, BARCELONA, SPAIN

6TH NOCHES DEL BOTÁNICO, MADRID, SPAIN

8TH LISBON COLISEUM, LISBON, PORTUGAL

JULY

11TH FESTIVAL DE NÎMES, NÎMES, FRANCE

12TH MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL, SWITZERLAND

14TH FABRIQUE MILANO, MILAN, ITALY

15TH PIAZZA TRENTO TRIESTE, FERRARA, ITALY

17TH ARENA SFERISTERIO, MACERATA MC, ITALY

18TH CAVEA - AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA, ROME

20TH TEATRO ANTICO DI TAORMINA, TAORMINA, ITALY

AUGUST

28TH ALL POINTS EAST, LONDON

NOVEMBER

14TH VETERANS MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM, PROVIDENCE, US

16TH ROADRUNNER, BOSTON, US

18TH KINGS THEATRE, BROOKLYN, NY

19TH KINGS THEATRE, BROOKLYN, NY

20TH HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM, NEW YORK

23RD THE ANTHEM, WASHINGTON DC

25TH MTELUS, MONTREAL, QC

26TH MASSEY HALL, TORONTO

28TH MASONIC TEMPLE THEATRE, DETROIT

29TH RIVERSIDE THEATER, MILWAUKEE

DECEMBER

1ST RIVIERA THEATRE, CHICAGO

3RD RYMAN AUDITORIUM, NASHVILLE

4TH THE EASTERN, ATLANTA, GA

6TH ORPHEUM THEATRE, NEW ORLEANS

8TH THE FACTORY IN DEEP ELLUM, DALLAS

10TH MISSION BALLROOM, DENVER

14TH ARLENE SCHNITZER CONCERT HALL, PORTLAND OR

16TH WAMU THEATER, SEATTLE

18TH BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM, SAN FRANCISCO

21ST SHRINE AUDITORIUM, LOS ANGELES