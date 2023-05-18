Tickets for the Squeeze / Psychedelic Furs tour on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for all dates of the Squeeze / The Psychedelic Furs tour are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM - 10 PM local time. Use presale code BROOKLYNVEGAN.

Dates include NYC's Radio City Music Hall on September 8 and Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on September 10.

If you miss our on our presale, tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 19 at 10 AM local.

If you'd like to go for free, we're giving away a pair of tickets to the show of your choice.