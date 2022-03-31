Tickets for These Arms Are Snakes’ NYC reunion show on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for These Arms Are Snakes' first NYC show in over 12 years, happening at Warsaw on June 18 with Young Widows, go on BrooklynVegan / Saint Vitus presale today (3/31) at 10 AM. PASSWORD = VITUSSNAKES.

If you miss out on the presale, you can try again for tickets when the general public on-sale begins Friday (4/1) at 10 AM. TAAS also have upcoming shows in Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and Oakland. All dates and more info here.

On April 15, the band's new rarities comp Duct Tape & Shivering Crows comes out via Suicide Squeeze. Pre-order that on translucent green w/ opaque pink splatter vinyl. Here's a new video for one of the songs on the comp: