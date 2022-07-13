Tickets for Unwound’s NYC reunion show on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

Tickets for Unwound's first NYC show in over 20 years -- at Irving Plaza on March 10, 2023 -- go on BrooklynVegan presale today (7/13) at 10 AM. PASSWORD = BVUNWOUND23.

UPDATE: The 3/10 show is sold out, two new Irving Plaza dates have been added on March 11 and 12, and you can get tickets to both with the password BVUNWOUND23 now.

If you miss out on the presale, you can try again for tickets when the public on-sale begins Friday (7/15) at noon. Unwound's reunion tour also hits Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, LA, Chicago, and Philly. All dates and more info here.

Along with the reunion, Unwound are also putting out a 10th anniversary edition of their live album Live Leaves, which was recorded on their final tour. Pre-order it on autumn red vinyl.