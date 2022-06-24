Tickets for Weezer’s Broadway residency on sale now

Weezer are doing a Broadway residency this fall, on September 13, 14, 16, 17, and 18 at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway), and tickets are on sale now.

"Each night’s show will not only correspond with a different season’s EP, but will see the band reaching deep into their catalog to play a unique set of Weezer classics, many of which have not been played in years," the residency's description reads. "A fifth night of shows will be a mix of all the songs from SZNZ and Weezer fan favorites from the previous four nights."

The summer edition of Weezer's season EP series SZNZ is out now, and you can stream it below.

WEEZER BROADWAY RESIDENCY SCHEDULE

Tuesday - September 13 @ 8pm - Spring

Wednesday - September 14 @ 8pm - Summer

Friday - September 16 @ 8pm - Autumn

Saturday - September 17 @ 8pm - Winter

Sunday - September 18 @ 7pm - Encore