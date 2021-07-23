Tickets on sale for We Are The Union, Catbite, Grey Matter & Dissidente’s NYE show

Tickets for the BrooklynVegan and Bad Time Records presented ska New Year's Eve party with We Are The Union, Catbite, Grey Matter, and Dissidente go on sale today (7/23) at 10 AM.

Billed as 'We Are The Union Tries to Throw a New Year’s Party,' it goes down at Sanctuary Detroit in Hamtramck, MI on December 31 and it will also feature Pocket Sound System spinning ska, reggae, and punk records all night. There's also a NYE midnight countdown during WATU's set, the WATU Skacade Machine ("an actual WATU branded tabletop arcade loaded with hundreds of games") and a Skacade competition with prizes for fans and money raised going to charity, a general raffle that also benefits a charity, and a photo op station.

We Are The Union recently released their new album Ordinary Life (read our interview with vocalist Reade Wolcott about it) and Catbite's new album Nice One drops August 6 (pre-order our cyan blue vinyl variant).

Along with tickets going on sale, the poster for the show (created by Justin Gray) has been revealed. There will be a limited amount of screen-printed versions available at the show, and the glasses will actually pop out and be wearable. It looks like this: