Tierra Whack has a new Vans collection, playing Brooklyn in December

Colorful design has always been a big part of Tierra Whack persona, she released a fashion-themed single, "Walk the Beat", earlier this year. Now she's got her own Vans collection that drops December 3. The '80s inspired line pops like vintage Swatches and was designed with her longtime stylist Shirley Kurata. In addition to sneakers, Tierra's "Head to Toe" collection also includes boots, socks, tees, chinos, puffer vests and a bucket hat. Check it out here.

Tierra has also announced a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere on December 2, which is the day before the line drops. Tickets are on sale now.