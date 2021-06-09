Tierra Whack pays tribute to the Philadelphia 76ers in new “76” video

The NBA Playoffs are happening currently and Philly native Tierra Whack pays tribute to her home team, The Philadelphia 76ers, on her new single and video, "76." Like everything she does, "76" is colorful, bright and brief (this one's well under two minutes), and in it she shows off some of her ball-handling skills alongside some classic 76ers footage. The video is up on the 76ers' official YouTube and you can watch it below.

The 76ers beat the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in the second game of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. With one win each, they play each other again on Friday in Atlanta.