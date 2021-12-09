Tierra Whack releases new EP ‘Pop?’ and “Body of Water” video

Last week, Tierra Whack released the three-song EP Rap?, and today she followed it with another new three-song EP, Pop?. As the titles suggest, Rap? saw Tierra taking a more traditional approach to rap than usual, and Pop? finds her leaning into her poppiest side, but still in the unique way that only Tierra Whack could. And it may just be three songs, but from the bouncy, dancey "Body of Water" to the funk-infused "Lazy" to the countrified "Dolly," it covers a lot of musical ground. Listen and watch the Cat Solen-directed video for "Body of Water" below.