Tig Notaro announces “Hello Again” 2022 tour

Comedian Tig Notaro has announced a new tour. Her "Hello Again" dates will have her on the road in North America through January, February, and March of 2022, with stops in Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Seattle, Portland, Orlando, New Orleans, NYC, Dallas, Austin, Chicago, NYC, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is the last date on the tour, happening on March 20 at Beacon Theatre. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday 10/22 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday 10/20 at 10 AM local time (use password HELLO for the artist presale).

A note from Tig about the shows reads, "Just want everyone to know how seriously I take the social distancing and home quarantine actions during the COVID-19 pandemic. All shows are subject to change as new details arise. Check with each venue and with my website before plans to attend any show. Most importantly- PLEASE stay safe and healthy so we can meet in the flesh. Every bit of love in the world to you, Tig."

TIG NOTARO: 2022 TOUR

Tue, January 11, 2022 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA

Wed, January 12, 2022 Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH

Thu, January 13, 2022 Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI

Fri, January 14, 2022 The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, Canada

Sat, January 15, 2022 Asbury Hall Buffalo, NY

Sun, January 16, 2022 Southern Theatre Columbus, OH

Tue, January 18, 2022 State Theatre Ithaca, NY

Wed, January 19, 2022 UMASS Fine Arts Center Amherst, MA

Thu, January 20, 2022 Columbus Theatre Providence, RI

Fri, January 21, 2022 Chevalier Theatre Boston, MA

Sat, January 22, 2022 Warner Theatre Torrington, CT

Tue, January 25, 2022 The Eastern Atlanta, GA

Wed, January 26, 2022 Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC

Thu, January 27, 2022 Carolina Theatre of Durham Durham, NC

Fri, January 28, 2022 Warner Theatre Washington, DC

Sat, January 29, 2022 Merriam Theater Philadelphia, PA

Mon, January 31, 2022 Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC

Tue, February 1, 2022 Royal Theatre Victoria, BC

Wed, February 2, 2022 Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

Thu, February 3, 2022 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR

Fri, February 4, 2022 Fox Theatre Oakland, CA

Sat, February 5, 2022 Crest Theatre Sacramento, CA

Wed, February 16, 2022 Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL

Fri, February 18, 2022 Parker Playhouse Fort Lauderdale, FL

Sun, February 20, 2022 Tampa Theatre Tampa, FL

Mon, February 21, 2022 The Plaza Live Orlando, FL

Tue, February 22, 2022 Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA

Fri, February 25, 2022 The Majestic Theatre Dallas, TX

Sat, February 26, 2022 Paramount Theatre Austin, TX

Sun, February 27, 2022 Tobin Center for the Performing Arts San Antonio, TX

Mon, March 14, 2022 Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI

Tue, March 15, 2022 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Wed, March 16, 2022 Orpheum Theater Madison, WI

Thu, March 17, 2022 Pantages Theatre Minneapolis, MN

Fri, March 18, 2022 The Englert Theatre (6:30p Show) Iowa City, IA

Fri, March 18, 2022 The Englert Theatre (9:30p Show) Iowa City, IA

Sun, March 20, 2022 Beacon Theatre New York, NY TICKETS