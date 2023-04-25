Tig Notaro on tour, taping new stand-up special at Kings Theatre (2 shows)

Comedian Tig Notaro is currently touring her latest stand-up show, Hello Again, and has dates lined up around the country this spring, summer and fall, including shows in Los Angeles, Boulder, Vegas and more. She's just announced she'll be taping it for a new comedy special at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on June 10 across 7 PM and 10 PM shows.

Tickets go on presale starting Wednesday, April 26 at 10 AM and go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28 at 10 AM.

All dates are listed below.

tig notaro kings loading...

Tig Notaro - 2023 Tour Dates

Sat, May 20, 2023 Broadwater Theater Los Angeles, CA

Fri, June 2, 2023 The Theater – Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

Sat, June 10, 2023 Kings Theatre (7 PM & 10 PM shows)

Fri, June 23, 2023 Walton Arts Center Fayetteville, AR

Fri, July 21, 2023 Britt Pavilion – Britt Fest Jacksonville, OR

Sat, July 22, 2023 Silva Concert Hall Eugene, OR

Mon, September 25, 2023 Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs, CO

Thu, September 28, 2023 Riverwalk Center Breckenridge, CO

Fri, September 29, 2023 Chautauqua Auditorium Boulder, CO