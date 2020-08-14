Tig Notaro replacing Chris D’Elia in ‘Army of the Dead’

Zack Snyder's zombie action film Army of the Dead wrapped principal photography last year, with a cast featuring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiryouki Sanada, and Matthias Schweighöfer. Comedian and actor Chris D'Elia was also part of the cast, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, he's being replaced by Tig Notaro. Because of the rest of the cast is already done filming, and pandemic restrictions, a new round of reshoots will focus on Notaro and she'll be added into the film through green screen and CGI.

The move comes following allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced against D'Elia, of grooming, harassment, and soliciting nudes from minors. He's since been dropped by CAA, and the episode of Workaholics he plays a child molester in has been removed from broadcasts and streaming platforms. Plans for another Netflix show that was to have starred him and former MADtv cast member Bryan Callen have been cancelled, as well. D'Elia denies the allegations, saying, "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point."