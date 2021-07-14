Tigers Jaw add NYC show to tour (BV presale) + new colored vinyl available

Tigers Jaw released their excellent new album I Won't Care How You Remember Me earlier this year, and they're gearing up to return to the road this summer. They're opening Joyce Manor's debut LP 10th anniversary shows in LA this August, setting sail aboard Coheed & Cambria's cruise in October, and opening Circa Survive's Blue Sky Noise tour (alongside Soul Glo) in early 2022, and they've been adding some other dates in between too.

Before they head out on Coheed's cruise, they play a hometown-area show at Philly's Union Transfer on October 22, and right before that, they'll hit new Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made on October 21. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (7/16) at noon and there's a BrooklynVegan presale starting Thursday (7/15) at 10 AM. Check back here Thursday morning for the password. UPDATE: The password is BROOKLYNVEGAN. All currently announced dates are listed below.

Earlier this year, Tigers Jaw gave us a track-by-track breakdown of their new album, which you can order from Hopeless Records.

We've also got some colored vinyl variants of older Tigers Jaw albums in our store, including the spit with Balance and Composure on transparent yellow vinyl, self-titled on purple/orange pinwheel vinyl, Two Worlds on blue/yellow swirl vinyl, and Charmer on pink/clear vinyl. Pick up yours here.

Tigers Jaw -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

AUG 15 SUN Karl Hall Out Back! (3 PM Acoustic Set) Wilkes-Barre, PA, United States

AUG 20 FRI Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA, United States (w/ Joyce Manor)

AUG 21 SAT Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA, United States (w/ Joyce Manor)

AUG 27 FRI The Sinclair Cambridge, MA, United States

AUG 28 SAT The Sinclair Cambridge, MA, United States

OCT 21 THU Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY, United States

OCT 22 FRI Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, United States

with Circa Survive & Soul Glo:

JAN 7 FRI Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ, United States

JAN 9 SUN House of Blues Cleveland Cleveland, OH, United States

JAN 12 WED Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN, United States

JAN 14 FRI The Pageant St Louis, MO, United States

JAN 18 TUE Ogden Theatre Denver, CO, United States

JAN 19 WED The Depot Salt Lake City, UT, United States

JAN 21 FRI Knitting Factory Concert House Boise, ID, United States

JAN 25 TUE The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA, United States

JAN 27 THU The Glass House Pomona, CA, United States

JAN 28 FRI The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA, United States

JAN 29 SAT Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade Las Vegas, NV, United States

JAN 30 SUN Marquee Theatre Tempe, AZ, United States

FEB 1 TUE House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX, United States

FEB 3 THU House of Blues Houston Houston, TX, United States

FEB 6 SUN Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States

FEB 8 TUE Jannus Live St. Petersburg, FL, United States

FEB 9 WED House of Blues Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL, United States

FEB 11 FRI The Masquerade - Heaven Atlanta, GA, United States

FEB 12 SAT The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC, United States

FEB 13 SUN The National Richmond, VA, United States

FEB 16 WED Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY, United States

FEB 18 FRI Bogart's Cincinnati, OH, United States

FEB 19 SAT Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI, United States

FEB 20 SUN The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada

FEB 25 FRI House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA, United States

FEB 26 SAT Webster Theater Hartford, CT, United States

MAR 1 TUE Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA, United States

MAR 2 WED Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD, United States