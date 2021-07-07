Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo opening Circa Survive’s ‘Blue Sky Noise’ tour

Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo have been announced as openers for Circa Survive's upcoming Blue Sky Noise tour, which was rescheduled to 2022 after being planned for 2020 (which would have been the album's 10th anniversary).

That very good triple billed tour begins at NJ's Starland Ballroom on January 7 (tickets), and it treks all around the U.S. before wrapping back up in the Northeast, with a NYC show on February 27 at Brooklyn Steel (tickets). It concludes with two nights at Philly's Union Transfer, which will be hometown(ish) shows for all three bands. All dates are listed below.

Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo also both play the Coheed & Cambria cruise this fall. Soul Glo also play The Bouncing Souls' Stoked for the Summer show in Asbury Park on Labor Day Weekend (tickets).

Earlier this year, Tigers Jaw released their very good new album I Won't Care How You Remember Me and they spoke to us about every song on it. We also recently added copies of the classic Tigers Jaw/Balance & Composure split on transparent yellow vinyl to our store.

Soul Glo recently signed to Epitaph and released their second EP of 2021. We've got copies of their excellent 2020 EP Songs To Yeet At The Sun available on limited magenta vinyl w/ yellow screened b-side in our store.

--

