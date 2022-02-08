Tigers Jaw announce last-minute replacement tour after Circa Survive cancellation

Circa Survive sadly cancelled their Blue Sky Noise anniversary tour with Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo, citing Anthony Green's mental health struggles, but in some better news, Tigers Jaw just announced their own last-minute headlining tour, which begins on February 18.

The 'Last Minute Magic Tour' includes NYC-area shows at Brooklyn's Market Hotel on February 26 and NJ's Crossroads on March 8. Tickets for the entire tour are on sale now. All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

Tigers Jaw released I Won't Care How You Remember Me on Hopeless last year (one of the 50 best punk albums of 2021), and we also teamed up with them on an exclusive repress of their 2014 classic Charmer on limited-to-300 apple red vinyl.

No word yet on new dates for Soul Glo, but their anticipated new album Diaspora Problems arrives 3/25 via Epitaph/Secret Voice (limited splatter vinyl pre-order). Read about lead single "Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))" in our list of the best punk songs of January and read more about the band in our list of 10 hardcore bands to watch in 2022.