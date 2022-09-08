Tigers Jaw announce ‘Old Clothes’ EP (new song & exclusive coke bottle clear 7″)

Tigers Jaw will follow last year's great I Won't Care How You Remember Me with a four-song new EP, Old Clothes, due October 28 via Hopeless Records. The EP was recorded during the same Will Yip-produced sessions as I Won't Care How You Remember Me, and the just-released title track is an instantly-catchy song in the same power-poppy vein as that album. It's great stuff and you can check it out below. We're also thrilled to be teaming with Tigers Jaw on an exclusive coke bottle clear vinyl 7" of the EP, limited to just 300 copies! Pre-order yours now while they last.

Ben Walsh says, "We’re so excited to finally share this song and announce the EP. We tracked these songs in the same sessions as the songs on I Won’t Care How You Remember Me, and when we were deciding which songs to include on the record, these four songs felt like they could be special on their own as an EP. 'Old Clothes' is a song about wanting to exist in a moment for as long as you can."

Next week, Tigers Jaw will begin a tour supporting The Gaslight Anthem, and then they'll do a headlining tour with support from Heart Attack Man and Glitterer (ex-Title Fight). The headlining tour hits Brooklyn's Warsaw on November 4. All dates are listed below.

Here's a mock-up of our variant:

Pick up our variant of the new EP here. We've also got an exclusive apple red variant of Charmer, limited to 300.

The Gaslight Anthem / Tigers Jaw -- 2022 Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER 13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

SEPTEMBER 14 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

SEPTEMBER 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

SEPTEMBER 17 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium

SEPTEMBER 18 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

SEPTEMBER 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

SEPTEMBER 21 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

SEPTEMBER 23 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

SEPTEMBER 24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

SEPTEMBER 26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

SEPTEMBER 27 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre