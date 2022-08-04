Tigers Jaw announce tour with Heart Attack Man and Glitterer
After they wrap up their run supporting The Gaslight Anthem, Tigers Jaw will return to the road for a headlining trek in November. It's a great bill all around with support from Heart Attack Man and Tigers Jaw's old pal Ned Russin (of Title Fight)'s Glitterer project.
The tour lands in Brooklyn on November 4 at Warsaw, and tickets for that one go on sale Friday (8/5) at 10 AM with a presale starting today (8/4) at noon. All dates are listed below.
This will be Tigers Jaw's first Brooklyn date since they squeezed in a last-minute Market Hotel date in February following the cancellation of the Circa Survive tour they were supposed to open. That show found them in top form, and the songs from their 2021 album I Won't Care How You Remember Me sounded great next to the longtime fan faves.
Heart Attack Man and Glitterer are also both fresh off great 2021 releases, the Thoughtz & Prayerz EP and Life Is Not A Lesson, respectively.
The Gaslight Anthem / Tigers Jaw -- 2022 Tour Dates
SEPTEMBER 13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
SEPTEMBER 14 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
SEPTEMBER 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
SEPTEMBER 17 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium
SEPTEMBER 18 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre
SEPTEMBER 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
SEPTEMBER 21 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium
SEPTEMBER 23 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
SEPTEMBER 24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
SEPTEMBER 26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
SEPTEMBER 27 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre