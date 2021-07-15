Tigers Jaw @ Brooklyn Made on BrooklynVegan Presale (password here)

Tickets to Tigers Jaw's show at new Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made on October 21 go on BrooklynVegan Presale today (7/15) at 10 AM with the password BROOKLYNVEGAN.

Our presale runs until 10 PM on Thursday, and if you miss out, tickets go on general sale Friday (7/16) at 12 PM ET.

Head here to see all of Tigers Jaw's upcoming tour dates, and visit our store for colored vinyl variants of some of their older albums, including the split with Balance and Composure on transparent yellow vinyl, self-titled on purple/orange pinwheel vinyl, Two Worlds on blue/yellow swirl vinyl, and Charmer on pink/clear vinyl.