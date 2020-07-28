Tigers Jaw doing full-band, career-spanning set for Will Yip’s new livestream series

Tigers Jaw have done a handful of livestreams throughout this pandemic, and here's an especially exciting one: they'll do a career-spanning, full-band set to help launch longtime producer Will Yip's new livestream series, Live At Studio 4.

As the name implies, the set is being filmed and recorded at Yip's Philly studio, Studio 4. The live mix will be engineered by Yip and hate5six's Sunny Singh will direct the multi-cam livestream. Yip says:

One of my favorite places in the world is our live room here at Studio 4. From the second I walked in and made a sound in there 13 years ago, I’ve been in love with not just the sonics, but the energy. I think every artist I work with would tell you there’s a certain magic in the room. It’s been a dream of mine to share that energy with as many people as possible. So what better time than now, when people need that inspiration the most. Doing Live At Studio 4 sessions invites people around the world into this magical room to experience inspiring performances from some of my favorite bands. There’s no better way to kick it off than with my best friends in Tigers Jaw. They’ve made so many special moments in Studio 4, and I can’t wait for everyone to join on for this one along with feature performances from more of our favorite artists.

The Tigers Jaw stream goes down August 14 at 9 PM ET, and the band is promising an "hour-long set will feature live favorites and some lesser known songs Tigers Jaw hasn’t played in a few years, as well as their recent new single 'Warn Me.'" Gladie, who were supposed to tour with Tigers Jaw this year, will open.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $10, and ticketholders will be able to watch the stream on-demand for 72 hours. There are also merch bundles with limited edition merch based on the livestream.

Tigers Jaw's new song "Warn Me" (which we named one of the best punk songs of June) is the band's first single for Hopeless Records. It's a non-album single, but they have a full new album on the way, details TBA.

Gladie (the band led by Cayetana's Augusta Koch and Three Man Cannon's Matt Schimelfenig) released their debut album Safe Sins in February and the new Orange Peels EP earlier this month.

