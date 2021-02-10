Tigers Jaw share new song & video, “New Detroit”

Tigers Jaw have already released three great songs off their anticipated new album I Won't Care How You Remember Me, and here's a fourth, "New Detroit."

"This song was conceptualized while touring internationally after starting a new relationship. I was reflecting on an international tour years before when my home life was in a rough place, and that took over the entire experience," said guitarist/co-lead vocalist Ben Walsh. "I remembered feeling mentally split between the two places, unable to be in the moment even though it was this amazing experience in a new place. ‘New Detroit’ is about the contrast between the two experiences, and how it felt like two completely different lives." Speaking about the grainy video, Ben adds, "I was thinking about how I find inspiration to write. Sometimes it just comes to you mysteriously. The song ‘New Detroit’ is sort of different from most songs I write, so the video reflects the concept of experimenting to find inspiration."

Sonically, "New Detroit" finds Tigers Jaw exploring their calmer, jangly side, and it's yet another very promising taste of this LP. The record drops 3/5 via Hopeless. Check out the new song/video below.

Former Tigers Jaw member Adam McIlwee also released new music today with his Wicca Phase project.

