Tigers Jaw streaming record release show

Tigers Jaw's anticipated new album I Won't Care How You Remember Me is due out next week via Hopeless, and the band have announced a virtual record release show to celebrate. It streams on the same day it comes out, Friday, March 5 at 8 PM ET, on YouTube. It's free to watch, and in lieu of tickets, the band is holding a raffle for an autographed test pressing of the new album. Visit their merch store to enter.

"This is a pre-recorded live performance," they say, "so we’ll be watching along, heckling ourselves, answering questions and hanging out in the chat room."

Stream the four previously released singles and watch the video for the most recent one, "New Detroit," below.