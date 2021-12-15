Tigers Jaw’s Ben Walsh tells us about his 10 favorite albums of 2021

Tigers Jaw returned this year with their new album I Won't Care How You Remember Me on Hopeless Records (which we named one of the best punk albums of 2021), and we also just teamed up with them on a new white/pink splatter vinyl pressing of their classic 2014 Run For Cover-released album Charmer (order yours). With the year coming to a close, we asked guitarist/vocalist Ben Walsh what his favorite albums of 2021 were, and he made us a top 10 (with four honorable mentions), including Manchester Orchestra (whose Andy Hull sings on the new Tigers Jaw album), Foxing, Turnstile, Quicksand, Kississippi, Spirit of the Beehive, and more, and he provided interesting commentary on each pick. Read on to see what Ben had to say...

BEN WALSH'S FAVORITE ALBUMS OF 2021 (in no particular order)

Golden Apples - Shadowland

Really incredible group of songs that captures the isolation of the past 2 years so well. Small stories of small town people take on this larger significance and beauty. It feels like escapism and surrealism but through the context of very relatable imagery. Feels like being stuck at home daydreaming.

Manchester Orchestra - The Million Masks of God

Another masterpiece from the best band. They somehow convey the same energy and impact into both the biggest full band moments and the gentlest acoustic ones. The vocal melodies and drum grooves keep me coming back to this one.

Hayley Williams - FLOWERS for VASES / descansos

Beautiful and vulnerable collection of songs. It is always inspiring to see an established artist try something new and from the jump it feels seamless and fully realized.

Spirit of the Beehive - Entertainment, Death

Beautiful and chaotic. "THE SERVER IS IMMERSED" is my most played song this year.

Foxing - Draw Down the Moon

Love watching these boys continue to push the envelope and stick to their vision without compromise. This record covers so much ground sonically and it’s all good.

Matt Sweeney and Bonnie “Prince” Billy - Superwolves

Superwolf has been one of my favorite records for a long time. So glad they made another record together. It feels and sounds timeless.

Quicksand - Distant Populations

This record hits such a sweet spot of melody and heaviness, blending the best parts of Rival Schools and old Quicksand. Love the production and guitar tones so much.

Turnstile - Glow On

Super inspiring to watch Turnstile take over the world. They somehow keep upping the ante on making heavy music that has such a wide appeal while still feeling authentic and genuine.

Kississippi - Mood Ring

Great melodies, great production, such a cool and confident step in the evolution of this band.

Porches - All Day Gentle Hold !

A short and sweet collection of super catchy songs that don’t take themselves too seriously. Porches always has such memorable lyrical phrases and melodies.

Honorable Mentions

Webbed Wing - What’s So Fucking Funny?

Andy Shauf - Wilds

Fiddlehead - Between the Richness

James Barrett - A Series of … Mostly Nothing

